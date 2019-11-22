Watch Michael B. Jordan grapple with his mission in first-look teaser of ‘Without Remorse’

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Michael B. Jordan has unveiled a short teaser for his upcoming action drama Without Remorse.

The film, based on the Tom Clancy novel, follows Jordan as John Clark, aka John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

Black Panther star Jordan stars alongside Queen and Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith, who will play Karen Greer, the daughter of CIA Deputy Director James Greer, who’s a character in many of Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels and movies.

“Something ain’t adding up,” Jordan ponders to himself in the promo, where he’s dressed in his Navy SEAL fatigues. “I want to get some answers.”

As previously reported, Without Remorse will detail the backstory of how John Clark came to work for the CIA. The character has appeared in 17 Tom Clancy novels, and Paramount intends to build a franchise around Jordan’s portrayal of Clark. This is the first time that the character will be played by an black actor. Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber previously played the character in the Jack Ryan films Clear and Present Danger and The Sum of All Fears, respectively.

Jordan is also expected to star in the adaptation of the Clancy novel Rainbow Six, with production scheduled for this year.

Without Remorse, also starring Jamie Bell, Luke Mitchell, Jacob Scipio, Cam Gigandet and Brett Gelman, comes to theaters in 2020.

