Watch Jason Momoa go all Khal Drogo about that ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

Posted On 21 May 2019
ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILER ALERT) (NOTE LANGUAGE) It looks like former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa wasn’t too happy with the show’s finale, either.

In a now-deleted Instagram video that a fan captured, Momoa records his reaction to the underhanded murder of his former onscreen wife Daenerys Targaryen, at the hands of Jon Snow. F*** you.” the actor says plainly. “F***ing punk.”

The video picks up later in the episode, with Dany’s dragon torching the Iron Throne into slag. “F***!” Momoa screams, likely echoing millions of fans at that moment. “Ahhh!” he screams, in a war cry that could have come from his fearsome onscreen character Khal Drogo.

Momoa did not delete two videos of himself looking into the camera, seemingly frustrated and slightly teary eyed, as the HBO show’s closing theme plays.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

