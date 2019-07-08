BREAKING NEWS

Watch full-length trailer for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,’ starring Angelina Jolie

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Watch full-length trailer for 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' starring Angelina Jolie https://linewsradio.com/watch-full-length-trailer-for-maleficent-mistress-of-evil-starring-angelina-jolie/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Walt Disney Studios (LOS ANGELES) — The official full-length trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has been released, with Angelina Jolie reprising her role as the evil fairy.

The clip, which debuted Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America, shows chilling moments with Maleficent, her goddaughter Princess Aurora — played by Elle Fanning — and Queen Ingrith, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

The sequel to the 2014 film is set five years in the future, as Aurora gets engaged to Prince Phillip. Maleficent refuses to give her the marriage blessing, causing a rift between the two.

“Love doesn’t always end well,” Maleficent tells the princess in the trailer.

In one scene, Prince Phillip’s mother Queen Ingrith thanks Maleficent for helping to raise Aurora, but says now, she considers Aurora “her own.”

Maleficent then grows angry and lashes out against Aurora’s future in-laws with her magic. It seems as though the antagonist’s heart is hardened again, as she proclaims that Aurora will not marry.

Later, Ingrith tells Aurora that Maleficent is “a threat to everyone,” leading fans to believe the queen and Maleficent may go head-to-head.

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor also joins the cast as a fairy similar to Maleficent.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
71°
light rain
humidity: 69%
wind: 5mph ENE
H 74 • L 73
85°
Tue
84°
Wed
80°
Thu
82°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup