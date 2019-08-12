Watch Eddie Murphy transform into Rudy Ray Moore in first trailer for ‘Dolemite Is My Name’

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 12 Aug 2019
Francois Duhamel/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere next month, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Dolemite Is My Name.

The film, based on real-life actor and producer Rudy Ray Moore, stars Murphy as the legendary comedian/actor, who made a name for himself in the ’70s by creating the character Dolemite, an eccentric pimp and hustler.

Moore initially performed the character on comedy albums, which he sold in the inner city. Eventually, he financed his first film, Dolemite, in 1975. Moore followed the success of that film with three sequels.

“A man slams a door in my face, I just find another door,” says Murphy as Moore in the trailer. “I want the world to know I exist.”

In addition to Murphy, the film stars Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, T.I., Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Hustle and Flow’s Craig Brewster directed Dolemite Is My Name, which is set to hit theaters this fall.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

