Watch Chris Hemsworth as Fat Thor in his feelings, covering the Johnny Cash version of “Hurt”

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Chris Hemsworth apparently looked to a Nine Inch Nails song for inspiration while filming the latest Avengers movie.

On Wednesday’s Tonight Show, the Australian actor shared a video of himself performing an acoustic version of “Hurt” while in character as Thor on the Avengers: Endgame set.

Hemsworth explained that the song, particularly the acclaimed Johnny Cash version, reflected Thor’s emotional state in the film: his depression over the events in Avengers: Infinity War led to him putting on weight and becoming a heavy drinker.

“It’s the saddest song in the world,” Hemsworth said of “Hurt.”

The short clip of Hemsworth’s performance was filmed in secret in his trailer, as the Avengers movies have a strict “no leaks” policy — and his reveal as a Thor with a dad-bod and not a god-bod was one of the movie’s closely-held secrets.

Hemsworth added that he didn’t know at the time if he’d ever show the video publicly. “I’m a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist,” he laughed.

In reality, he’s not too shabby, even as his wardrobe for “Lebowski Thor” decidedly was.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first connection between a Marvel film and Nine Inch Nails. In this year’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s titular character wears a NIN t-shirt, which led to the band’s website selling its own Captain Marvel-inspired shirt.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

