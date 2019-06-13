BREAKING NEWS

Warriors have chance to fight back against Raptors

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Warriors have chance to fight back against Raptors https://linewsradio.com/warriors-have-chance-to-fight-back-against-raptors/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

TuelekZa/iStock(OAKLAND, Calif.) — It’s do or die for the Golden State Warriors as they head into Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday night.

The Raptors, who are seeking their first championship, lead the series 3-2. In order for Golden State to have a chance at their third straight NBA title, they’ll have to force a Game 7. However, they’ll have to do it without the help of one of their star players, forward Kevin Durant.

After being benched over a strained right calf he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals, Durant finally returned to the court in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. But his return was short-lived — he had to come out in the second quarter after rupturing his right Achilles tendon.

Durant underwent surgery for the injury and confirmed on his Instagram account Wednesday the it was a success.

The Warriors will return home to Oakland, California to defend their title Thursday night. Game 6 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
57°
moderate rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 11mph NNE
H 63 • L 59
67°
Fri
79°
Sat
82°
Sun
83°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup