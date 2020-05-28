Wanda Sykes, Ray Romano and others unite for charity event, ‘Laughter in Lockdown’

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Wanda Sykes and Ray Romano are a few of the comedy stars gathering on Friday for the special one-night-only streaming event, Laughter in Lockdown.

Proceeds from the two-hour event — presented by NY Laughs, in partnership with The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals — will benefit struggling comedians and comedy club professionals as part of the fund’s greater initiative to help entertainment creatives in comedy affected financially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Other comedians scheduled to perform include Judd Apatow, Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Vanessa Hollingshead.

Laughter in Lockdown will be hosted by Mo Amer, star of the Netflix special The Vagabond, and one of Rolling Stone’s “10 comedians you need to know.”

More information, including how to make a donation, is available at nylaughs.org/lockdown.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More