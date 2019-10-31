Viola Davis defends the artistic merit of superhero films: “I like a good Marvel movie”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Viola Davis is weighing in on the recent negative commentary from directors including Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola about the merit of Marvel and DC superhero films.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis who portrayed Amanda Waller in the DC film Suicide Squad, says she respectfully disagrees with filmmakers who say superheros films have no cinematic value.

“I do like a good Marvel movie,” Davis said. “But I like a good DC Comic movie.”

The Oscar-winning actress also explained how DC and Marvel films have an important impact on the imagination and the way we view art.

“Albert Einstein said that imagination is more valuable than knowledge,” she said. “If I did not have my imagination, I would still be poor [Viola Davis] living in Central Falls, Rhode Island, who is not considered attractive or whatever. My imagination defined me.”

“Art lives in that world of imagination. It’s a playground there. It’s God’s playground,” Davis continued. “It’s not up to anyone to say what deserves to be there and what doesn’t deserve to be there. It’s anything that you want to be in that place can live there. And that is why we have some of the greatest painters, some of the greatest actors, some of the greatest writers, and that’s why we live. So I do believe that there’s a place for all of it.”

Davis does add that critics, like Scorsese, are welcome to their own opinion.

“I think he was voicing his opinion. I think it’s valid,” she said. “Everyone had a place, an opinion. But I like a good Marvel movie.”

Marvel is a property of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More