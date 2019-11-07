Vin Diesel wishes Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow a happy 21st birthday: “The family has a cake waiting”

Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Fast and the Furious movies always stress the importance of family, and that’s translated off screen as well.

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday, nearly six years to the day that her father, who starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, was killed in a car crash.

Many of the late actor’s former Fast and the Furious co-stars sent well-wishes to Meadow to help her celebrate her special day.

Vin Diesel, a longtime friend of Walker’s, shared a sweet post for the birthday girl. “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday Meadow!”

“I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry,” he added.

“Love you kid,” Diesel wrote, signing the note, “Uncle Vin.”



Meadow seemed touched by his words, commenting, “Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you.”

Jordana Brewster, another co-star of Walker’s, also sent Meadow best wishes. “Happy Birthday @meadowwalker You are a soul sister and I love you with all my [heart emoji]” she captioned a photo of the 21-year-old.

Meadow launched the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015 to carry on her father’s legacy. She often shares posts remembering him on her Instagram account. In August, she shared a touching throwback photo of herself as a toddler, dancing with her dad.

She wrote, “thinking of you xx” in the caption.

