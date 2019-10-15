BREAKING NEWS

Viewers to test their sleuthing skills with new Craig Ferguson-hosted game show ‘The Hustler’

Posted On 15 Oct 2019
(NEW YORK) — Craig Ferguson will make his grand return to TV soon.  The Emmy Award-winning comedian has been tapped to host a brand new game show, The Hustler, which will put the audience’s detective skills to the test.

ABC announced the new show on Monday, saying the mind-bending series will forever break the game show-mold.  The series employs five players who must collaborate with each other to answer a series of trivia questions to build the cash jackpot — however — there’s a catch.  One player will secretly know all the answers ahead of time but must keep that fact hidden from the rest of the players… and the audience.

The show pits the players and audience against “the Hustler,” who must figure out their identity in order to win the prize pot.  If the players choose right, they split the prize cash among themselves.  Choose wrong, the Hustler goes home with the cash prize.

To up the stakes, the Hustler will also anonymously eliminate two players midway through each show, forcing the remaining players to choose wisely and ignite their suspicion.

The mystery-based game show will also force the audience to tap into their sleuthing skills to see if they can crack the case before the big reveal.  

The Hustler is set to begin production later this fall.  It’s premiere date remains to be annouced.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

