WORLD NEWS Video shows US-backed Afghan forces raiding Taliban prison https://linewsradio.com/video-shows-us-backed-afghan-forces-raiding-taliban-prison/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — In video shared with ABC News, Afghan forces can be seen storming a prison to rescue their own soldiers being held captive by the Taliban.

The night-vision footage of the raid showed Taliban fighters with their hands in the air.

ABC News and World News Tonight anchor David Muir visited U.S. troops in Afghanistan recently and spoke with top commander Gen. Scott Miller, who took ABC News to Camp Commando, a few miles south of Afghanistan’s capital.

There, U.S. Special Forces are training Afghan forces — it’s a move that the military considers an important part of any possible endgame in the war in Afghanistan.

During the raid, which occurred in January, Afghan forces stormed the Taliban’s Ghazni prison.

The Afghan soldiers lead the raid with support from coalition forces, according to a military public information officer. In the video, they are seen freeing the soldiers, who were chained to each other.

With support from the coalition and under Miller, Afghan forces are upping their fight against the Taliban.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.