BREAKING NEWS

Video shows US-backed Afghan forces raiding Taliban prison

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Video shows US-backed Afghan forces raiding Taliban prison  https://linewsradio.com/video-shows-us-backed-afghan-forces-raiding-taliban-prison/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — In video shared with ABC News, Afghan forces can be seen storming a prison to rescue their own soldiers being held captive by the Taliban.

The night-vision footage of the raid showed Taliban fighters with their hands in the air.

ABC News and World News Tonight anchor David Muir visited U.S. troops in Afghanistan recently and spoke with top commander Gen. Scott Miller, who took ABC News to Camp Commando, a few miles south of Afghanistan’s capital.

There, U.S. Special Forces are training Afghan forces — it’s a move that the military considers an important part of any possible endgame in the war in Afghanistan.

During the raid, which occurred in January, Afghan forces stormed the Taliban’s Ghazni prison.

The Afghan soldiers lead the raid with support from coalition forces, according to a military public information officer. In the video, they are seen freeing the soldiers, who were chained to each other.

With support from the coalition and under Miller, Afghan forces are upping their fight against the Taliban.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
few clouds
humidity: 54%
wind: 7mph E
H 45 • L 40
42°
Thu
49°
Fri
32°
Sat
32°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup