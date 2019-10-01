BREAKING NEWS

Video shows partially detached engine cover on United jet

Posted On 01 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Video shows partially detached engine cover on United jet https://linewsradio.com/video-shows-partially-detached-engine-cover-on-united-jet/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Bobby Lewis(DENVER) — After their United Airlines plane departed from Denver headed to Orlando, Florida early Sunday morning, passengers aboard Flight 293 looked out their window to a frightening sight: an engine cover had broken loose and was flapping around, leaving the engine exposed.

Half an hour after taking off, pilots asked air traffic controllers at the Denver International Airport to return to the airport, saying that, “an engine panel has become detached from the airplane.”

Passengers said they were relieved and grateful for what they said was the pilots’ quick response.

“The pilot really took some heroic action,” Kahlin Grant said. “He made a big decision to turn us around quickly, he essentially saved some lives.”

In a statement, United said that the flight “returned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines.” According to experts, the purpose of the engine cover is mostly aerodynamic and does not necessarily affect the operation of an engine.

This is not the first time a flight has been diverted by a problem with an engine cover coming loose. Last November, a Frontier flight returned to the airport in a similar incident.

In another incident last year involving a United jet, an entire engine cover was ripped off in mid-air on flight to Hawaii.

Despite these incidents, it is still rare for planes to divert because of mechanical or other problems. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, from July 2018 until July 2019, less than one percent of flights were diverted.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
65°
light rain
humidity: 72%
wind: 9mph SSW
H 66 • L 66
76°
Wed
63°
Thu
67°
Fri
59°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup