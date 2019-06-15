BREAKING NEWS

Video captures man returning stolen deck chairs

Posted On 14 Jun 2019
iStock/jimkruger(COVINGTON, Ky.) — A man alarmed a homeowner in Covington, Kentucky, when he was caught on camera scoping out her porch and then returning two days later to steal her deck chairs in the middle of the night.

When videos of the incident were shown on local news stations, someone recognized the man and alerted him that police were looking for him, according to the homeowner’s Facebook post. The man returned to the house for a third time. But this time it was to apologize.

After the homeowner refused to come outside to talk to the man, he said, “Ma’am, I feel so stupid for doing it and I am so sorry,” speaking to her through the door.

“I apologize to the fullest. I have four daughters and I’m just embarrassed as hell,” he said.

The man insisted that the stunt was part of a dare, which the homeowner did not believe. She called the police while he continued to apologize and return the chairs, but fled before officers arrived, the video shows.

