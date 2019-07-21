BREAKING NEWS

Venezuelan fighter ‘aggressively shadowed’ US reconnaissance plane over Caribbean Sea

Posted On 21 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Venezuelan fighter 'aggressively shadowed' US reconnaissance plane over Caribbean Sea  https://linewsradio.com/venezuelan-fighter-aggressively-shadowed-us-reconnaissance-plane-over-caribbean-sea/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

iStock(WASHINGTON) — A Venezuelan Su-30 fighter plane “aggressively shadowed” a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft operating over the Caribbean Sea, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), in a move the U.S. is calling “unprofessional.”

In a series of tweets on Sunday, SOUTHCOM said the Venezuelan fighter, which took off from an airfield 200 miles east of Caracas on Friday, “‘aggressively shadowed’ a U.S. EP-3 at an unsafe distance” and had been “jeopardizing the crew and aircraft.”

“The EP-3 was performing a multi-nationally recognized and approved mission in international airspace” over the Caribbean Sea, SOUTHCOM added.

Venezuela has purchased military aircraft, including the Su-30, from Russia. U.S. officials have previously accused Moscow of propping up Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid the ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis there.

SOUTHCOM said the action of the Venezuelan fighter on Friday “demonstrates Russia’s irresponsible military support to Maduro’s illegitimate regime and underscores Maduro’s recklessness and irresponsible behavior, which undermines international rule of law and efforts to counter illicit trafficking.”

These types of interactions between U.S. and Venezuelan aircraft are far less common than those between U.S. and Russian aircraft. While most intercepts are safe and professional interactions, the U.S. military will highlight those it deems unsafe or unprofessional.

Last month, a U.S. P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft experienced an “unsafe” and “irresponsible” intercept by a Russian fighter jet over international waters, the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet said.

The P-8A was intercepted by a Russian SU-35 “three times over the course of 175 minutes” over the Mediterranean Sea, the Sixth Fleet said. While “the first and third interactions were deemed safe,” the second “was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-35 conducting a high-speed pass directly in front of the mission aircraft, which put our pilots and crew at risk.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
95°
scattered clouds
humidity: 44%
wind: 10mph W
H 97 • L 92
80°
Mon
74°
Tue
81°
Wed
81°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup