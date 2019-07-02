BREAKING NEWS

Vehicles buried as parts of Mexico slammed with more than 6 feet of hail

Posted On 02 Jul 2019
ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Residents in parts of Mexico experienced what may have looked like a winter wonderland in summer, but was really a massive hail storm.

Mexico’s national agency for civil protection tweeted that the storm occurred early on June 30 in Tlaquepaque, with hail as high as one to two feet causing damage to four blocks.

Videos and images show the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque covered in ice over the weekend. A video from Tlaquepaque shows a truck attempting to navigate through high levels of hail and flooding, while images from above show an almost wintry scene with hail covering the ground and surrounding vehicles.

Agence France Presse reported that health services responded to at least two possible cases of hypothermia in older adults.

Guadalajara had been experiencing high temperatures of about 88 degrees before the storm, which dumped up to six feet of hail on at least six neighborhoods outside the city, Agence France Presse reported.

Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco, said the hail was “unusual” and that he saw “scenes that [he] had never seen before.”

About 200 homes and businesses reported damage and at least 50 vehicles were swept away due to the storm, according to AFP.

Alfaro said there were no known deaths from the storm.

