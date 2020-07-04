Vehicle strikes multiple protesters in Washington, 2 people sent to hospital

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 04 Jul 2020
By WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC NEWS

(SEATTLE) — One person has life-threatening injuries and another is in serious condition after a vehicle drove through protesters walking on a closed interstate in Washington state overnight, according to Washington State Patrol.

The vehicle, according to Washington Patrol PIO Rick Johnson, drove through a closure along I-5 and struck multiple people on the freeway.

Authorities stopped the vehicle and the suspect is in custody.

Interstate 5 between SR 520 and I-90 was closed multiple times in the last 24 hours due to protests.

Authorities are holding a press conference at 4 a.m. local time to provide updates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

