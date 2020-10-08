‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has thoughts on VP debate’s scene-stealing fly

Courtesy of HBO(NEW YORK) — After a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the televised vice presidential debate Wednesday night and practically stole the show, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus had some thoughts.

The actress, who played Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy for seven seasons, says it would have made a great plot point on the series.

“Well, I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo,” she wrote on social media. “who is controlling that fly?”

Upon further thought, she later amended that statement, adding, “Actually, forget it. Too obvious.”

The fly became an instant Internet star following the debate, even sparking its own fan accounts. Lots of other celebrities weighed in as well.

“Hoping the fly wasn’t just a guest star but a recurring,” tweeted actor Ben Schwartz. “The story line is not finished.”

“Give that fly a SAG Award,” Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy wrote.

By Andrea Tuccillo

