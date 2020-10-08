BREAKING NEWS

‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has thoughts on VP debate’s scene-stealing fly

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Courtesy of HBO(NEW YORK) — After a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the televised vice presidential debate Wednesday night and practically stole the show, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus had some thoughts.

The actress, who played Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy for seven seasons, says it would have made a great plot point on the series.

“Well, I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo,” she wrote on social media. “who is controlling that fly?”

Upon further thought, she later amended that statement, adding, “Actually, forget it. Too obvious.”

The fly became an instant Internet star following the debate, even sparking its own fan accounts.  Lots of other celebrities weighed in as well.

“Hoping the fly wasn’t just a guest star but a recurring,” tweeted actor Ben Schwartz. “The story line is not finished.”

“Give that fly a SAG Award,” Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy wrote.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl