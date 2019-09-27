BREAKING NEWS

‘Vampire Diaries’ stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley jump into the bourbon industry

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s something that’ll tantalize every Vampire Diaries fan.  Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, who played Salvatore brothers Stefan and Damon, are making their own bourbon, their respective character’s drink of choice — besides blood, that is.

Somerhalder broke the news on his Instagram by writing, “Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming!”

The two have reportedly been working their butts off, too.  However, they are still on a quest to perfect the quality and flavor of their product.  Considering the amount of bourbon their respective characters polished off throughout the series, their standards are probably very high.

The series was set in the South, after all.

Somerhalder writes, “You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come.” 

Once they perfect their bourbon, the two plan on hosting launch parties across the globe. 

