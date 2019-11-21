BREAKING NEWS

USPS’ ‘Operation Santa’ launches online to make holidays happy one for children, families in need

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

iStock(NEW YORK) — If you’re looking to lend St. Nick a helping hand from the comfort of your own home this Christmas, look no further because the U.S. Postal Service’s annual “Operation Santa” program is online.

In its 107th year, Operation Santa invites individuals and organizations to adopt letters to Santa from hopeful children and families in need and send responses and gifts in his place.

On Monday, the U.S. Postal Service took its gift-giving efforts digital, launching the operation online, for the first time across the U.S.

A few years ago, the program was offered in New York as a trial run. This time around, however, helpers will be able to access letters from underprivileged children and families in 15 U.S. cities.

“This is the most expansive program that we’ve done so far,” said Xavier Hernandez, a USPS communications specialist in Manhattan.

While many children tend to ask the big guy for toys and games, some also request basic necessities such as coats, gloves and hats. Some requests are as simple as help for a loved one who has fallen on tough times.

“It brings real Christmas spirit to people, this program, and that’s why I’ve been a longtime follower and volunteer,” said Patrick Reynolds, a volunteer and creator of Beanelf, a nonprofit designed to support Operation Santa.

USPS said it takes in 500,000 letters a year.

If you’re interested in giving this year, the steps are as follows:

1. Look through letters and adopt ones you love.

2. Find the perfect gift, and keep it anonymous — it’s from Santa, after all.

3. Pack your gifts in a box using USPS shipping.

4. And, finally, take the gift and postage to a participating U.S. post office by Dec. 21.

If some are interested in giving in person, no worries, there are locations in Chicago and New York that will still allow for letters to be adopted in person.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
overcast clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 19mph N
H 43 • L 40
51°
Thu
55°
Fri
47°
Sat
55°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup