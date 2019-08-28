Sports News US women's soccer star Carli Lloyd says she's considering kicking for NFL team https://linewsradio.com/us-womens-soccer-star-carli-lloyd-says-shes-considering-kicking-for-nfl-team/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Carli Lloyd has nothing left to prove on the soccer pitch, so why not take your talents to the gridiron.

The U.S. women’s national team star tells ABC News’ Good Morning America in an interview airing Wednesday that she’s considering trying out for a role as a kicker in the NFL.

Lloyd became a viral sensation last week after video emerged of her kicking a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice.

“At first I was just casually doing it, until it blew up, and the more I think about it [and] speak with my husband and people at home, I am actually considering it,” she told GMA. “We’ll see what happens. Like anything, I would want to practice, get the right technique down, the right steps down, so for me I don’t want to go in there blindly. I want to make sure I practice it and just go to a field and attempt it.”

Lloyd said she’s had two teams approach her about playing in their fourth preseason game, but she wouldn’t reveal them. The entire NFL wraps up the preseason on Thursday, though, which conflicts with a game for Lloyd’s club team, Sky Blue FC.

“Some of my Sky Blue FC teammates say go for it. I haven’t really spoken to any of my national teammates yet,” Lloyd said. “I will see them very shorty. My husband, he’s in my corner; friends and family are in all my corner. They all believe I can actually do it and I believe in myself as well.”

Lloyd was routinely kicking 40-yard field goals during the Eagles practice as well.

Kicking an oblong football may not seem the same as a round soccer ball, but Lloyd says it’s not all that different.

“The technique for kicking a field goal is actually pretty similar to kicking a long ball in soccer,” she said. “I spent 15 years or so breaking down my technique on the soccer field. It would not be different breaking this down with the right technique.”

There have been a few female kickers in college football history, but none with much success. Katie Hnida, who played for New Mexico, may be the most famous. She was the first woman to score in a FBS game, but was just 2-for-3 on extra points and never attempted a field goal.

No woman has ever kicked in the NFL.

Lloyd, 37, has won two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals in her illustrious career.

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever have a chance to win a Lombardi Trophy, but never say never,” Lloyd said.

