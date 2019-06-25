Previous Story
US women squeak out 2-1 win over Spain
(PARIS) — The U.S. Women’s National Team beat Spain 2-1 on Monday to advance to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.
Megan Rapinoe scored on two penalty kicks, helping the U.S. win its first game in the knockout round of the tournament.
The U.S. will now play France in a quarterfinal match set for Friday in Paris.
