BREAKING NEWS

US raises travel advisory for Venezuela to ‘Do Not Travel’

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS US raises travel advisory for Venezuela to 'Do Not Travel'  https://linewsradio.com/us-raises-travel-advisory-for-venezuela-to-do-not-travel/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

adam smigielski/IStock(WASHINGTON) — This places the South American country, embroiled in an economic and political crisis, in the same category as countries like North Korea, Syria, Iran and Somalia.

The travel advisory comes days after the U.S. ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and families but kept a small contingent of diplomats at the embassy in Caracas. That has left the staff there with “limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela,” according to the new travel advisory released Tuesday.

When the department announced its ordered departure last Thursday, it “strongly” recommended that private U.S. citizens depart the country, too.

Venezuela is in the midst of political turmoil after opposition leader Juan Guaido and the country’s parliament, the National Assembly, declared President Nicolas Maduro illegitimate and named Guaido the interim president.

Years of corruption and economic mismanagement under Maduro left the economy in tatters and the people facing shortages of food and medicine amid hyperinflation, while Maduro consolidated power and cracked down on political opposition.

Venezuela is the only country in the Western Hemisphere on the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” list, although parts of Mexico where drug cartels and criminal gangs are most active are also designated Level 4.

The State Department routinely updates its advisories for each country around the world to inform U.S. citizens on travel conditions abroad. Their advisories range from Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions, Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution, Level 3: Reconsider Travel, and Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
light rain
humidity: 82%
wind: 17mph E
H 41 • L 40
35°
Wed
15°
Thu
20°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup