US politicians react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy SAMARA LYNN and WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump’s diagnosis came just hours after it was revealed his close adviser, Hope Hicks, had contracted the virus. She was with the president in Cleveland for the debate on Tuesday and for a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. Sources tell ABC News she is symptomatic.

The president was slated to hold several rallies in battleground states in the coming days, but those are now on hold while he isolates at the White House.

Shortly after Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, celebrities, politicians and leaders shared well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19,” the governor tweeted. “Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”

Evangelist leader Franklin Graham

“Early this morning, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump announced that, like many other Americans, they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Please join me in praying especially for them, that they would have a quick recovery,” Graham tweeted.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler

“Please join me in praying for a full and swift recovery for @realdonaldtrump and @flotus. 🙏🏻,” Loeffler tweeted.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik

“Leaders lead! That’s what they do. Anybody that knows President @realDonaldTrump, knows that he will continue to fight for #AmericaFirst. #Godspeed Mr. President,” he tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS,” he tweeted. “May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

“Praying for a full and speedy recovery for @POTUS & @FLOTUS,” Rubio tweeted.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted his wishes to the president and first lady for a “full and speedy recovery” Friday morning.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The Democratic governor of Michigan issued a statement Friday morning wishing “the president and first lady a speedy recovery.”

“COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day,” she added. “This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president.”

She called on people to continue to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, wash their hands with soap and water and maintain six feet of social distancing to help “beat this enemy” of COVID-19 and to remain vigilant.

“My sincere hope is that today’s news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American,” Whitmer added. “Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let’s all do our part. Let’s all mask up. And let’s get through this together, as one nation.”

