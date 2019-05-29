BREAKING NEWS

US Marine dies following training accident in Australia

Posted On 29 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS US Marine dies following training accident in Australia  https://linewsradio.com/us-marine-dies-following-training-accident-in-australia/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

zim286/iStock(NEW YORK) — A decorated U.S. Marine injured over the weekend in a tactical vehicle accident in northern Australia has succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from the Marines said Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, from Fairfax, Virginia, died at Royal Darwin Hospital on Tuesday.

Sandoval-Pereyra was wounded Saturday during an exercise at the Mount Bundey Training Area, according to the statement.

One other Marine suffered minor injuries in the training accident and has since been released from the hospital, the Marine Corps said.

Sandoval-Pereyra had received honors including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal while serving as an expeditionary airfield systems technician.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
58°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 6mph NNW
H 61 • L 60
78°
Thu
77°
Fri
80°
Sat
66°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup