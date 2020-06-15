US Air Force fighter jet crashes into sea off the coast of England

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson NuñezBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(LONDON) — An American fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the coast of England on Monday morning, officials said.

The F-15C Eagle, from the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, was on a “routine training mission” with one pilot on board when it went down at approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, according to Col. Will Marshall, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing.

U.K. coastguards later located the wreckage of the downed plane, and efforts were underway to recover it from the water on Monday evening. Search and rescue efforts also continued as the pilot was still missing.

“The cause of the crash is unknown at this time,” Marshall said in a video statement Monday. “We will provide updates as they become available, while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot’s family.”

The aircraft deployed earlier that morning from the U.K. Royal Air Force station near the village of Lakenheath in Suffolk, England. The base hosts U.S. Air Force units and personnel.

“We’re extremely grateful for the timely response of our U.K. counterparts in support of these recovery efforts and remain hopeful that our Liberty Wing airman will be relocated and recovered,” Marshall said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

