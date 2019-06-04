You have heard of Influencers taking over the millennial work-force. They’re basically internet promoters – from foodie’s, make-up tutorials, fitness geeks, DIY, there’s a niche for everything. They build an audience by consistently producing quick, easily digestible content for their viewers to absorb in (usually) 10 seconds or less. They distribute that content on their respective platforms and generate money the same way any media business does – through sponsorships and endorsements.

With the low start-up costs (for some it’s $0) the field is saturated like no other. With all the noise in this market, the birth of profile growth specialists has arrived. These specialists deliver organic growth to aspiring Influencers. Commonly named businesses who make a profit on growing Instagram profiles is Kicksta (kicksta.co) and Instazood (Instazood.com). But a new-comer in the market is making a splash – Select Influencer (selectinfluencer.com).

Their website reads “Your profile will receive real likes and followers from real accounts. Other services may use fake accounts that can ghost and take your likes and follows with them. But our in-house panels are groups of real accounts who are interested in your specific niche.”

Select Influencer sets itself apart by hitting Instagram from every angle (in a good way). Their product is made up of two services: Auto-Engage and Auto-Like. We could try to explain the two services… but honestly, their How It Works page already does it so well:

With Auto-Engage, we actively interact with those in your specified niche, industry and/or location. Imagine being able to find thousands of profiles in your area of specialty in seconds, and sending them likes and comments. In turn, they are more likely to follow you. With Auto-Like, we work with Instagram’s Discovery algorithm to get your posts featured on the Explore page to reach thousands more who are interested in your specific niche. This happens when our in-house network sees your post and likes it, which is done in a way that drips the likes over time in order to get your post picked up.

That’s Select Influencer in a nutshell.

They seem to be a well kept secret because we could not find much information other than what’s listed on their website. After several days of digging, I found a landing page with quotes from their founder, Alex Tric.

Here’s what it said:

After searching for a way to drive organic growth to my Instagram profile, I was not satisfied with the services currently on the market – followers would eventually ghost, falling short of long term value. In 2014, I decided to create my own. Partnering with the best developers in New York, we implemented traditional tactics I learned as a successful media professional and music promoter, and retrofitted those tactics with the Instagram algorithm. Five years later, SelectInfluencer.com was born.

We were not able to contact Mr. Tric for a comment.