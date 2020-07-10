‘Unbelievable I’m alive’: Woman survives after car swept away in flash floods

Nathalia Bruno survived a flash flood after her car was swept away by the water. – WABCBy ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A New Jersey woman survived a harrowing ordeal after her car was swept away in a flash flood, leaving her to be dragged through the waters.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, said that she was making a delivery for DoorDash on Monday when flash flood warnings were in place for multiple counties, including Passaic, where she was.

Bruno was driving her car when it got sucked into an underground viaduct, she told ABC New York station WABC.

“I didn’t even know what I was going through,” she told the station.

Bruno said she tried to exit the car, but was pulled under with it as the water dragged it towards the Passaic River.

“For me it was five minutes, all dark, trying to breathe, trying to put my feet on the ground, to pull me and get me some air,” Bruno said.

She said she thought of her boyfriend in those moments, unsure if she was going to make it.

“This is the last time he’s going to see me, gonna talk to me, and thinking about my mom,” Bruno told WABC.

Flash flood warnings were in place until 7 p.m. Monday in Passaic as thunderstorms slammed the area.

Gov. Phil Murphy had urged New Jersey residents in the affected areas to only travel when necessary.

DoorDash released a statement. “At DoorDash, we take the safety of our community extremely seriously, and our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with the Dasher who endured this frightening event. We have reached out to offer our support during her recovery and are providing her with financial assistance as well as occupational accident insurance to cover expenses incurred.”

Bruno said the harrowing ordeal ended when her car slammed into a support beam in the tunnel

She managed to swim into the Passaic River through the tunnel, coming out behind a house.

When her car was eventually pulled out, she said she saw the damage.

However, she could only think one thing: “Unbelievable, I’m alive.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More