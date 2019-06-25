BREAKING NEWS

UK study confirms sitting too much can be deadly

Posted On 25 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

xavierarnau/iStock(NEW YORK) — While the health benefits of exercise have been known for centuries, a new study out of the U.K. highlights just how deadly being lazy can be.

In the study, which was published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, scientists at Queen’s University in Belfast and Ulster University linked a sedentary lifestyle — for example, sitting at a cubicle when you’re at work, and sitting around bingeing TV when you’re not — to nearly 70,000 deaths for the year 2016.

In fact, researchers linked a sedentary lifestyle to 11.6 percent of all deaths in the U.K. for that year, noting at least 69,276 of them could have been avoided if those people would have gotten off their duffs on the regular.

In the past, lack of exercise in day-to-day life has been linked to a host of health problems, from obesity to heart disease and diabetes and more, all of which led to the deaths of those tens of thousands of Brits.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
moderate rain
humidity: 94%
wind: 7mph E
H 70 • L 70
82°
Wed
84°
Thu
84°
Fri
84°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup