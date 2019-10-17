BREAKING NEWS

UK and EU agree to ‘great’ Brexit deal, Prime Minister Johnson says

Posted On 17 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS UK and EU agree to 'great' Brexit deal, Prime Minister Johnson says  https://linewsradio.com/uk-and-eu-agree-to-great-brexit-deal-prime-minister-johnson-says/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

narvikk/iStock(LONDON) — The United Kingdom and European Union have agreed on a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday morning.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control,” he posted on Twitter, “now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the EU Commission, described the deal as a “fair and balanced agreement” that is “testament to our commitment to find solutions.”

However, the deal still needs the approval of the U.K. Parliament to pass into law. A vote will likely be held in the House of Commons this Saturday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
51°
broken clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 18mph W
H 55 • L 52
58°
Fri
57°
Sat
59°
Sun
61°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup