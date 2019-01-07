BREAKING NEWS

Uber driver Jason Dalton pleads guilty to all charges for deadly shooting spree, against attorney’s advice

Posted On 07 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Uber driver Jason Dalton pleads guilty to all charges for deadly shooting spree, against attorney's advice https://linewsradio.com/uber-driver-jason-dalton-pleads-guilty-to-all-charges-for-deadly-shooting-spree-against-attorneys-advice/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Michał Chodyra/iStock(KALAMAZOO, Mich.) — Jason Dalton, a former Michigan Uber driver who was set to stand trial for a shooting spree that killed six, said Monday he was pleading guilty to all charges, against his attorney’s advice.

Six were killed and two others were injured in a string of shootings that took place in several locations in the Kalamazoo area on Feb. 20, 2016.

Dalton was an Uber driver at the time of the crimes and allegedly carried out the shootings in between picking up riders.

Dalton, who made the surprising declaration to plead guilty as the court was preparing for jury voir dire, said his decision was made to avoid putting his family through a trial.

Dalton said he has been wanting this for a long time.

Dalton was charged with six counts of premeditated murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

He faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole as a result of the plea, prosecutors said.

Dalton will be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2019.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
30°
overcast clouds
humidity: 38%
wind: 5mph NNE
H 30 • L 29
46°
Tue
46°
Wed
37°
Thu
30°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup