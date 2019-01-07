U.S. NEWS Uber driver Jason Dalton pleads guilty to all charges for deadly shooting spree, against attorney's advice https://linewsradio.com/uber-driver-jason-dalton-pleads-guilty-to-all-charges-for-deadly-shooting-spree-against-attorneys-advice/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Michał Chodyra/iStock(KALAMAZOO, Mich.) — Jason Dalton, a former Michigan Uber driver who was set to stand trial for a shooting spree that killed six, said Monday he was pleading guilty to all charges, against his attorney’s advice.

Six were killed and two others were injured in a string of shootings that took place in several locations in the Kalamazoo area on Feb. 20, 2016.

Dalton was an Uber driver at the time of the crimes and allegedly carried out the shootings in between picking up riders.

Dalton, who made the surprising declaration to plead guilty as the court was preparing for jury voir dire, said his decision was made to avoid putting his family through a trial.

Dalton said he has been wanting this for a long time.

Dalton was charged with six counts of premeditated murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

He faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole as a result of the plea, prosecutors said.

Dalton will be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2019.

