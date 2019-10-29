BREAKING NEWS

Tyrese Gibson says only the “original family” will be back for ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Posted On 28 Oct 2019
Marion Curtis/StarPix(NEW YORK) — While promoting his new cop drama Black and Blue, Tyrese Gibson opened up about another highly anticipated film: his action thriller Fast & Furious 9.

Gibson tells ABC Audio that he finished filming the latest installment in the franchise last week.  When asked who’ll be part of the story this time around, he says you can expect the core characters to return.

“Yeah, the family is there,” he revealed when asked who’s in the cast. “The original family. Yes.” 

To Fast and Furious fans, Gibson appears to be taking a dig at his Fast and Furious co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, who won’t be a part of the upcoming film.

Johnson and Statham starred in the Fast & Furious spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which Tyrese had criticized.  He even vowed to quit Fast and Furious 9 if Johnson was involved in it

Things seemed to have worked out in his favor, since neither Johnson nor Statham have been announced for   Fast 9.  This week, we learned that Cardi B will appear in the movie, but her role isn’t known.

Black and Blue is now in theaters. Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

