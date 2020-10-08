Tyra Banks teases ‘Coyote Ugly’ sequel

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
Buena Vista Pictures/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Coyote Ugly may be getting a sequel after two decades.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tyra Banks, who played Zoe in the original 2000 cult classic, revealed, “I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about…doing Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

Banks, 46, went on to describe her audition for the original film, recalling, “They asked me what song I wanted to play…I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take Prince’s ‘Kiss.'”

“The whole song I ended up dancing.  Then after I’m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing,” The host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars continued.  “They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.'”

Adds Banks, “I was kind of mad, but I ended up getting the part, so I wasn’t mad.”

Coyote Ugly centered on Violet Sanford, played by Piper Perabo, who moves to New York to pursue a singing career and starts working at the titular bar — based on the Coyote Ugly Saloon founded in New York City in 1993 by Liliana “Lil” Lovell — to make some money.

The film grossed $113 million worldwide.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

