Tyler Perry Studio to start offering public tours in 2020

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — After a star-studded grand-opening featuring the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and Will Smith, Tyler Perry will officially open his Atlanta studios doors to the public staring next year.

In a tweet from the Tyler Perry Studios account, the studio revealed that public tours will begin in 2020.

“Are you looking forward to going on an inspiring and historical tour of Tyler Perry Studios? We can not wait to have you aboard!,” the tweet reads. “The official tour dates and information will be announced next year, 2020. This is going to be [fire]!”

Tyler’s new 330-acre filming complex, which was once the home of Confederate army base Fort McPherson, houses 12 massive soundstages, including a replica of the White House for his new presidential television series, The Oval.

Perry told ABC Audio in October that he hoped his studio opening would serve as inspiration to others.

“My whole intention… my whole hope is that somebody gets inspired,” he said. “If that happens then, I’m good, I’m good. So that is that, that is what I feel. I want to inspire somebody — to dream, to believe that they can do it too. No matter where he came from.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

