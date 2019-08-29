Entertainment News Tyler Perry shares pic of studio's new highway sign, gets emotional over "what God has allowed to happen in my life" https://linewsradio.com/tyler-perry-shares-pic-of-studios-new-highway-sign-gets-emotional-over-what-god-has-allowed-to-happen-in-my-life/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(ATLANTA) — Tyler Perry is a testimony to how hard work eventually pays off.

After purchasing 330 acres from the historic Fort McPherson Army base in Atlanta, Georgia to build his groundbreaking Tyler Perry Studios, Perry is now revealing that the signs on the highway directing people to the base have been changed to read “Tyler Perry Studios.”

“Driving into work today I saw these signs on the highways being changed. My eyes filled with water knowing what God has allowed to happen in my life,” Perry wrote in an Instagram post.

“Atlanta has truly been the promised land for me. I came here with nothing…ended up homeless and starving, but I was always praying and believing.”

Perry went on to say his dreams of a studio didn’t come overnight, and that it took lots of prayer and hard work before things came into fruition.

“I was always keeping the faith, knowing that if I worked hard, did my absolute best, kept my integrity, honored every blessing, and remained grateful through it all that everything would work out. And it has, thank God,” Perry wrote, then adding a quote from the Bible: Mark 9:23-25.

“Even in my darkest times when I wanted to give up, I kept believing, and I asked God to help me to believe past any naysayer, any doubt, and any problem,” he continued.

“Just know that it is possible to believe in your dream and still wonder how or when it’s going to happen. Stay the course. Pray, work, believe and repeat. You’ll get there,” he added. “Just believe for as much as you can, and ask God to help you believe for the rest!”



Tyler Perry Studios, not far from downtown Atlanta, will have its official grand opening on October 4.

