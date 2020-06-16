Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral and his children’s college

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Tyler Perry is stepping up to help the family of the late Rayshard Brooks.

During a press conference on Monday, Attorney L. Chris Stewart announced that the world-renowned producer would be handling the cost associated with the funeral for Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on the evening of June 12.

“We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with and who will be taking care of the funeral for the family,” Stewart said. “It’s support like that and it’s people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing, and [want] families like this to never have to go through something like this. It’s a step forward.”

“We want to thank him for such a generous move,” he added.

Perry is doing more to assist the family. The 50-year-old actor is also planning on setting up college funds for Brooks’ four children: Dream, 1, Memory, 2, Blessing, 8, and Mekai, 13.

Sources shared with People that Perry “spoke to Rayshard’s family and wanted to do something to help.”

“His heart goes out to the family during this tragic time,” the insider continued.

In addition to his children, Brooks’ is survived by his wife Tomika Miller.

By Danielle Long

