Tyler Perry confirms second BET series

Posted On 01 Aug 2019
ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — BET has given the green light to another Tyler Perry show. According to Hollywood Reporter, it’s a new dramatic comedy titled Sistas.

The series follows a diverse set of black woman who bond over the fact they’re all single. According to the report, the women will bond over “their complicated love lives, careers and friendships” while dealing with the world of “social media and unrealistic relationship goals.”

KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown have all been cast in the hour-long series, which will air on BET as part of Perry’s overall deal with the network’s owner, Viacom. Under the deal, Perry will produce two dramas, two comedies and a live, holiday-themed production.

Sistas, which is currently in production in Atlanta, is slated to premiere sometime in the fall.  Perry is also producing a White House-themed soap called The Oval for BET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

