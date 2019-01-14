BREAKING NEWS

Two women freed after being taken hostage at UPS facility in New Jersey: Prosecutor

Posted On 14 Jan 2019
WPVI-TV(LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — Two women have been rescued after they were taken hostage by a man at a UPS facility in southern New Jersey Monday morning, according to the local prosecutor.

The women, both UPS employees, were not seriously injured during the hours-long standoff, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said at a news conference.

The suspect has been apprehended after the incident at the UPS processing facility in Logan Township, the prosecutor said.

One of the hostages had a prior relationship with the suspect, the prosecutor said.

As the hostage situation unfolded, the other employees were evacuated from the facility, leaving only the suspect and victims inside, the prosecutor said.

UPS said in a statement Monday morning, “We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

