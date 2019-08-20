Entertainment News Two teaser trailers debut for 'Marriage Story,' starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver https://linewsradio.com/two-teaser-trailers-debut-for-marriage-story-starring-scarlett-johansson-and-adam-driver/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Two new teasers have been released for Marriage Story, a relationship drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

In each of the film’s teasers, we see the couple’s relationship from both of the characters’ perspectives. Driver narrates the clip titled “What I Love About Nicole,” which shows everything his character admires about his wife. Johansson narrates the other clip, “What I Love About Charlie,” where she does the same for Driver’s character.

Ultimately, though, the film is about their marriage breaking up and how that affects their family.

“Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown,” writer and director Noah Baumbach says in a statement.

“With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters,” he continues. “There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth.”

The film will debut in select theaters and on Netflix this fall.

