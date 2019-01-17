U.S. NEWS Two skiers rescued from avalanche at New Mexico ski resort, officials say https://linewsradio.com/two-skiers-rescued-from-avalanche-at-new-mexico-ski-resort-officials-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock(TAOS, N.M.) — Two skiers have been rescued after they were trapped in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, according to officials from the ski resort.

The men were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche sent snow pummeling down a mountain around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc., told ABC News.

Rescuers dug the skiers out and transported them to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Stagg said. Their conditions are not known.

Rescuers are continuing to search for other people who may be buried under the snow, ABC Albuquerque affiliate KOAT-TV reported. The snow is so deep in some areas that the probes being used to locate people cannot reach the bottom, Stagg said.

The lift is providing access to these areas, Stagg added. Avalanche mitigation work with the use of dynamite and ski cutting, a technique where a skier repeatedly crosses the area to try and trigger a slide, was just done in the area Thursday morning, Stagg said.

