BREAKING NEWS

Two skiers rescued from avalanche at New Mexico ski resort, officials say

Posted On 17 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Two skiers rescued from avalanche at New Mexico ski resort, officials say https://linewsradio.com/two-skiers-rescued-from-avalanche-at-new-mexico-ski-resort-officials-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock(TAOS, N.M.) — Two skiers have been rescued after they were trapped in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, according to officials from the ski resort.

The men were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche sent snow pummeling down a mountain around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc., told ABC News.

Rescuers dug the skiers out and transported them to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Stagg said. Their conditions are not known.

Rescuers are continuing to search for other people who may be buried under the snow, ABC Albuquerque affiliate KOAT-TV reported. The snow is so deep in some areas that the probes being used to locate people cannot reach the bottom, Stagg said.

The lift is providing access to these areas, Stagg added. Avalanche mitigation work with the use of dynamite and ski cutting, a technique where a skier repeatedly crosses the area to try and trigger a slide, was just done in the area Thursday morning, Stagg said.

Two skiers have been rescued after they were trapped in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, according to officials from the ski resort.

The men were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche sent snow pummeling down a mountain around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc., told ABC News.

Rescuers dug the skiers out and transported them to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Stagg said. Their conditions are not known.

Rescuers are continuing to search for other people who may be buried under the snow, ABC Albuquerque affiliate KOAT-TV reported. The snow is so deep in some areas that the probes being used to locate people cannot reach the bottom, Stagg said.

The lift is providing access to these areas, Stagg added. Avalanche mitigation work with the use of dynamite and ski cutting, a technique where a skier repeatedly crosses the area to try and trigger a slide, was just done in the area Thursday morning, Stagg said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
29°
snow
humidity: 43%
wind: 7mph E
H 30 • L 29
39°
Fri
33°
Sat
43°
Sun
18°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup