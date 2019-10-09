BREAKING NEWS

Two people killed in shooting outside German synagogue on holiest day in Judaism

Posted On 09 Oct 2019
fstop123/iStock(BERLIN) — Two people have been killed in a shooting in the east German city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

Several shots were fired and the suspected attackers fled the scene in a car, according to Germany’s Federal Police. One person has been arrested.

