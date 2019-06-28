BREAKING NEWS

Two dead, one injured when plane crashes into North Carolina home

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Two dead, one injured when plane crashes into North Carolina home https://linewsradio.com/two-dead-one-injured-when-plane-crashes-into-north-carolina-home/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

WTVD-TV(HOPE MILLS, N.C.) — Two people died and another was injured late Thursday when a single-engine plane slammed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina.

The pilot and one person in the home died at the scene, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. A third person “with serious injuries” was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Those three individuals have not been identified, authorities said.

The State Highway Patrol was securing the crash site until the arrival of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
broken clouds
humidity: 78%
wind: 3mph NNW
H 75 • L 74
85°
Sat
79°
Sun
82°
Mon
81°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup