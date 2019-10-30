Two dead after small plane crashes into Georgia townhouses

iStock(ATLANTA) — A small plane crash in DeKalb County, Georgia, left both passengers dead after the aircraft flew into townhouses on Wednesday, officials said.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley initially confirmed that one passenger aboard the Piper PA-28 was dead, but the other person had been unaccounted for until Wednesday afternoon.

There were no confirmed injuries at the townhouses, the fire captain said. Nobody was in the townhome at the time of the crash.

The crash happened not long after the plane took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane barreled into a crawl space of the five-unit Clairmont Hills Townhouses, and a good chunk of the aircraft still remains inside the building, leaving crews currently unable to access the wreckage, Bentley said.

The whole building has been condemned until further notice because of structural instability and excess fuel, Bentley added.

The family of the deceased have been notified.

