‘Two and a Half Men’ co-star Conchata Ferrell on a respirator after suffering heart attack

Richard Cartwright/CBS ©2012 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as Berta, the outspoken housekeeper on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, is reportedly fighting for her life after suffering a heart attack several weeks ago.

The 77-year-old actress entered the hospital in May for an illness related to an infection she was fighting at the end of last year, her husband Arnie tells TMZ. She suddenly went into cardiac arrest two days later.

Conchata is currently in a long-term care facility, where she is on a respirator and dialysis. Arnie tells the gossip website that she’s stable and semi-conscious. Conchata is somewhat aware of her surroundings, but unable to talk or communicate, according to the gossip website.

Arnie says he gets frequent updates from Conchata’s nurses, but can’t visit her in person because of COVID-19 guidelines. Visitors are being restricted in hospitals and care centers as a precautionary measure.

“It’s going to be a while before there’s any recovery. It’s all neurological,” he tells TMZ. “There’s nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best.”

Besides Two and a Half Men, Conchata has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Erin Brockovich and L.A. Law.

By George Costantino

