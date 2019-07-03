BREAKING NEWS

Twin baby boys found alone by railroad tracks in Massachusetts: Police

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Twin baby boys found alone by railroad tracks in Massachusetts: Police https://linewsradio.com/twin-baby-boys-found-alone-by-railroad-tracks-in-massachusetts-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock(WORCESTER, Mass.) — Twin baby boys were found by themselves near railroad tracks in Massachusetts just after midnight on Tuesday according to police.

The twins, approximately 9 months old, were spotted by railroad employees who alerted 911 around 12:15 a.m., the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.

The babies, who appeared to be unharmed, were taken to a hospital, police said.

The children have been identified, police said. Authorities did not elaborate on their identities.

The twins were taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Families, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
few clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 7mph S
H 81 • L 79
83°
Thu
81°
Fri
87°
Sat
77°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup