‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dead at 30

Posted On 19 May 2020
Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died at the age of 30. He is best known for his role in the first installment of the series as Tyler Crowley the guy who almost hit Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, with his van.

According to TMZ, he died on May 13 in Las Vegas with his girlfriend.

The cause of death is pending, however, authorities told the outlet a powdery substance was found at the scene. 

 

