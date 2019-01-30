U.S. NEWS Tunnel leading to bank from wooded area discovered near Miami, FBI says https://linewsradio.com/tunnel-leading-to-bank-from-wooded-area-discovered-near-miami-fbi-says/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

jetcityimage/iStock(MIAMI) — Authorities in Florida have found a 50-yard tunnel leading from a wooded area straight to the drive-up teller of a bank, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Investigators believe the tunnel was dug with the intention of robbing the Chase bank at the Flamingo Pines shopping center in Pembroke Pines, about 22 miles northwest of Miami, FBI Miami Special Agent Michael Leverock told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

“They were heading toward the bank, and that’s for sure,” he said, adding that whoever dug the hole did not get in.

Pembroke Pines Public Works was called to the scene Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible sinkhole, Leverock said. When the workers got there, they saw a power cord running toward a wooded area, and called the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Leverock said.

When police officers arrived, they noticed what looked like an entrance to a tunnel, Leverock said, describing it as “an extensive hole.” The officers decided to wait until morning for daylight to investigate further.

Authorities in Florida have found a 50-yard tunnel leading from a wooded area straight to the drive-up teller of a bank, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Investigators believe the tunnel was dug with the intention of robbing the Chase bank at the Flamingo Pines shopping center in Pembroke Pines, about 22 miles northwest of Miami, FBI Miami Special Agent Michael Leverock told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

“They were heading toward the bank, and that’s for sure,” he said, adding that whoever dug the hole did not get in.

Pembroke Pines Public Works was called to the scene Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible sinkhole, Leverock said. When the workers got there, they saw a power cord running toward a wooded area, and called the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Leverock said.

When police officers arrived, they noticed what looked like an entrance to a tunnel, Leverock said, describing it as “an extensive hole.” The officers decided to wait until morning for daylight to investigate further.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.