Tube-fed babies make for the most incredible ‘fed is best’ photo shoot

“The idea was to gather moms together and show the world that no matter how your baby is fed, whether … breastfed, formula-fed, tube-fed, you should be accepted and just kind of breaking through some of the negative things that are included when ‘mom-shaming’ takes place,” Poteet told Good Morning America.

What she got was three moms and three babies, all of whom use a tube for feeding.

“Feeding was something I recently became passionate about, as my almost four-month-old has had troubles of his own eating and gaining weight. Additionally, one of my very best friends who participated in the shoot has a child who just got his tube.”

The shoot took place in Signal Mountain, Tenn., and was posted to Facebook on Sept. 16. The photos have been shared almost 8,000 times since then.

“I am so thankful to be able to bring some awareness to this,” Poteet said. “I see so many people genuinely asking questions on my post and it is bringing a new understanding.”

