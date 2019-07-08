BREAKING NEWS

“Try not to cry”: Season four ‘Queer Eye’ trailer teases even more emotional transformations

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  "Try not to cry": Season four 'Queer Eye' trailer teases even more emotional transformations https://linewsradio.com/try-not-to-cry-season-four-queer-eye-trailer-teases-even-more-emotional-transformations/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Christopher Smith/Netflix(KANSAS CITY) — As Jonathan Van Ness says in the new season four trailer for Queer Eye, “Try not to cry. Try not to lose it.”

 

The Fab Five – Jonathan, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France – returns to Kansas City this season for even more emotional transformations.

In the clip, we get our first look at this season’s new subjects, which include Jonathan’s former high school orchestra teacher, a man who says he’s never spoken to a gay person before and a woman who’s been doing the same makeup and hair style since the ‘90s.

Season four debuts on Netflix July 19.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 57%
wind: 9mph SW
H 78 • L 77
84°
Tue
85°
Wed
81°
Thu
87°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup