Entertainment News "Try not to cry": Season four 'Queer Eye' trailer teases even more emotional transformations https://linewsradio.com/try-not-to-cry-season-four-queer-eye-trailer-teases-even-more-emotional-transformations/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Christopher Smith/Netflix(KANSAS CITY) — As Jonathan Van Ness says in the new season four trailer for Queer Eye, “Try not to cry. Try not to lose it.”

The Fab Five – Jonathan, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France – returns to Kansas City this season for even more emotional transformations.

In the clip, we get our first look at this season’s new subjects, which include Jonathan’s former high school orchestra teacher, a man who says he’s never spoken to a gay person before and a woman who’s been doing the same makeup and hair style since the ‘90s.

Season four debuts on Netflix July 19.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.