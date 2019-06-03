Political News Trump's top economic adviser 'leaving shortly,' president writes on Twitter https://linewsradio.com/trumps-top-economic-adviser-leaving-shortly-president-writes-on-twitter/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Top White House economist Kevin Hassett “will be leaving shortly,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

“His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.,” Trump wrote. “I want to thank Kevin for all he has done.”

Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done – he is a true friend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Hassett had served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers since being confirmed by the Senate in September 2017.

Prior to that role, Hassett was an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, which he joined in 1997. Previously, he was a professor at Columbia University’s business school.

Hassett made waves last fall when he directly contradicted a tweet by Trump related to Gross Domestic Product and unemployment rates.

“I’m not,” Hassett said at the time, “the chairman of the Council of Twitter Advisers.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.