BREAKING NEWS

Trump ‘wants us to impeach him,’ Nancy Pelosi tells Jimmy Kimmel

Posted On 31 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Trump 'wants us to impeach him,' Nancy Pelosi tells Jimmy Kimmel https://linewsradio.com/trump-wants-us-to-impeach-him-nancy-pelosi-tells-jimmy-kimmel/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live that President Donald Trump actually wants to be impeached because he believes the Republican-controlled Senate would bail him out.

“I think the president wants us to impeach him,” the California Democrat told Jimmy Kimmel. “He knows it’s not a good idea to be impeached, but the silver lining for him is then, he believes, that he would be exonerated by the United States Senate.”

“And,” Pelosi continued, “there is a school of thought that says, ‘If the Senate acquits you, why bring charges against him in the private sector when he’s no longer president?’ So when we go through with our case, it’s got to be ironclad. Ironclad.”

The Republican Senate, she added, is “completely in the pocket of Donald Trump.”

“And you think those Republican senators, even if they know he committed a crime, will side with Donald Trump?” Kimmel asked.

“They have been every day. Not one of them has spoken up,” she replied.

Kimmel later asked Pelosi if she’s currently making “sure everybody’s on board” before seriously pursuing impeachment proceedings, which could further divide the nation.

“Well,” she said, “we’re on a path to gain information. The public deserves to know the truth.”

Kimmel, alluding to how recent meetings between Democrats and Trump have been tense, offered the speaker a suggestion for her next meeting with him: “Bring McNuggets. It’s not going to hurt.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
68°
mist
humidity: 88%
wind: 7mph WSW
H 74 • L 70
75°
Sat
75°
Sun
66°
Mon
70°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup